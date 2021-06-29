 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Warehouse Robotics Company AutoStore Targets $10B IPO: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 6:20am   Comments
Share:
Warehouse Robotics Company AutoStore Targets $10B IPO: Bloomberg
  • Norwegian warehouse robotics company, AutoStore, is exploring an initial public offering that could value it over $10 billion, Bloomberg reported.
  • It is working with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the IPO.
  • AutoStore is leaning toward listing on a European exchange, though the venue is not confirmed.
  • Nedre Vats’s AutoStore provides robots used in the storing and retrieval of goods in warehouses. It specializes in cube storage automation. The technology has a presence at over 600 sites in 35 countries.
  • Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners acquired the company in 2019. In April, SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) acquired a 40% stake in AutoStore in a deal that valued the company at $7.7 billion, including debt.
  • Thomas H. Lee will continue to be AutoStore’s largest shareholder after an IPO.
  • SoftBank-backed firm South Korea’s Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) rose 41% in its March IPO debut. It is still trading 8% above the offer price.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FPX + CPNG)

Singapore's Online Marketplace Company Carousell Aims US Listing Via SPAC Merger: Bloomberg
Sickle Cell Biotech, Graphite Bio Prices Upsized Initial Public Offering
Alzheimer's Biotech Acumen Pharmaceuticals Prices $125M IPO Soon After Biogen's Aduhelm Approval
HealthCare Platform Doximity Prices Upsized IPO At $26/Share; Trading Begins Today
Hong Kong's Logistics Firm Lalamove Files Privately For $1B US IPO
LegalZoom Aims To Raise $516M At $5B Valuation In Second US IPO Attempt: Reuters
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com