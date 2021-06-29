Warehouse Robotics Company AutoStore Targets $10B IPO: Bloomberg
- Norwegian warehouse robotics company, AutoStore, is exploring an initial public offering that could value it over $10 billion, Bloomberg reported.
- It is working with Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on the IPO.
- AutoStore is leaning toward listing on a European exchange, though the venue is not confirmed.
- Nedre Vats’s AutoStore provides robots used in the storing and retrieval of goods in warehouses. It specializes in cube storage automation. The technology has a presence at over 600 sites in 35 countries.
- Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners acquired the company in 2019. In April, SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) acquired a 40% stake in AutoStore in a deal that valued the company at $7.7 billion, including debt.
- Thomas H. Lee will continue to be AutoStore’s largest shareholder after an IPO.
- SoftBank-backed firm South Korea’s Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) rose 41% in its March IPO debut. It is still trading 8% above the offer price.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.