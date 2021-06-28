Intel Talks HPC, AI Xeon Processor At 2021 ISC
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) announced progress in its Xeon processor for High-Performance Computing (HPC), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and innovations in memory, software, exascale-class storage, and networking technologies for a range of HPC use cases at the 2021 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC).
- The latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors will power the next generation of supercomputers and high-performance computing systems.
- The next generation of Intel Xeon Scalable processors (code-named "Sapphire Rapids") will integrate High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).
- Intel's Xe-HPC-based Ponte Vecchio GPU has powered-on, is in system validation, and will include OAM form factor and subsystems.
- Intel announces High-Performance Networking (HPN) with Ethernet, extending Intel Ethernet into HPC applications.
- Intel introduced commercial support for DAOS (distributed application object storage).
- Price action: INTC shares traded higher by 3.01% at $57.59 on the last check Monday.
