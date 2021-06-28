 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hitachi Focuses On US Market Based On Biden's $2T Infrastructure Spend: FT
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Hitachi Focuses On US Market Based On Biden's $2T Infrastructure Spend: FT
  • Hitachi Ltd (OTC: HTHIY) President Keiji Kojima plans to ramp up digital talent-hiring from India to compete in the U.S. following a $9.5 billion deal to acquire software engineering company GlobalLogic, the Financial Times reported
  • Kojima estimates a large part of industries, including manufacturing, to return to North America.
  • He assigned the next ten years as a decade of growth following almost completing its asset restructuring program.
  • Hitachi's U.S. focus follows years of efforts to transform the sprawling Japanese conglomerate into an IT and infrastructure specialist by merging and selling listed subsidiaries.
  • Hitachi will drive its U.S. investment following President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan rollout. Kojima mentioned U.S. semiconductor companies' partnerships.
  • In May, Hitachi announced that its subsidiary Hitachi High-Tech would establish a semiconductor research facility in Oregon.
  • North America is Hitachi's largest market outside of Japan, accounting for 13% of its annual revenue.
  • Hitachi acquired Michigan's industrial robotics integrator JR Automation for $1.4 billion in 2019. Hitachi aimed to increase revenue in the North American segment from ¥73 billion three years ago to ¥200 billion ($1.8 billion) in the current financial year.
  • Analysts estimate challenges in overseeing the expensive integration of GlobalLogic to expand Hitachi's software business while digitizing its hardware assets. The group's operating profit margin of 6% also remains low compared to global peers like Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) and ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB).
  • Kojima plans to innovate Hitachi's products by using GlobalLogic's digital resources. Hitachi might carry out additional acquisitions in railway and healthcare businesses to fill digital capability gaps.
  • Price Action: HTHIY shares are up 0.73% at $116.51 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HTHIY)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Financial TimesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com