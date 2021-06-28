Hitachi Focuses On US Market Based On Biden's $2T Infrastructure Spend: FT
- Hitachi Ltd (OTC: HTHIY) President Keiji Kojima plans to ramp up digital talent-hiring from India to compete in the U.S. following a $9.5 billion deal to acquire software engineering company GlobalLogic, the Financial Times reported.
- Kojima estimates a large part of industries, including manufacturing, to return to North America.
- He assigned the next ten years as a decade of growth following almost completing its asset restructuring program.
- Hitachi's U.S. focus follows years of efforts to transform the sprawling Japanese conglomerate into an IT and infrastructure specialist by merging and selling listed subsidiaries.
- Hitachi will drive its U.S. investment following President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan rollout. Kojima mentioned U.S. semiconductor companies' partnerships.
- In May, Hitachi announced that its subsidiary Hitachi High-Tech would establish a semiconductor research facility in Oregon.
- North America is Hitachi's largest market outside of Japan, accounting for 13% of its annual revenue.
- Hitachi acquired Michigan's industrial robotics integrator JR Automation for $1.4 billion in 2019. Hitachi aimed to increase revenue in the North American segment from ¥73 billion three years ago to ¥200 billion ($1.8 billion) in the current financial year.
- Analysts estimate challenges in overseeing the expensive integration of GlobalLogic to expand Hitachi's software business while digitizing its hardware assets. The group's operating profit margin of 6% also remains low compared to global peers like Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) and ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB).
- Kojima plans to innovate Hitachi's products by using GlobalLogic's digital resources. Hitachi might carry out additional acquisitions in railway and healthcare businesses to fill digital capability gaps.
- Price Action: HTHIY shares are up 0.73% at $116.51 on the last check Monday.
