Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 7 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP).
  • Excellon Resources (AMEX:EXN) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 90.16% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $85.91 and moving down 90.16%.
  • Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded down 0.76%.
  • Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.30. The stock traded down 7.38%.
  • Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.79. The stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Tredegar (NYSE:TG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.
  • Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) shares moved down 3.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68, drifting down 3.0%.
  • Excellon Resources (AMEX:EXN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 0.45%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

