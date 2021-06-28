Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 7 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $85.91 and moving down 90.16%.

(NASDAQ:CSGP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $85.91 and moving down 90.16%. Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded down 0.76%.

(AMEX:EQX) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.10. The stock traded down 0.76%. Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.30. The stock traded down 7.38%.

(NASDAQ:GBT) shares set a new 52-week low of $33.30. The stock traded down 7.38%. Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.79. The stock traded up 0.86%.

(NYSE:CLW) shares set a new 52-week low of $27.79. The stock traded up 0.86%. Tredegar (NYSE:TG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.51% on the session.

(NYSE:TG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.64. The stock was down 1.51% on the session. Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) shares moved down 3.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68, drifting down 3.0%.

(NYSE:ALUS) shares moved down 3.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.68, drifting down 3.0%. Excellon Resources (AMEX:EXN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.15 and moving down 0.45%.

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.