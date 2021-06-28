 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oblong Stock Falls On Raising $12.4M Via Institutional Share Offering At 22% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Oblong Stock Falls On Raising $12.4M Via Institutional Share Offering At 22% Discount
  • Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLGinked an agreement to sell 4 million shares at $3.1 per share to pre-existing and new institutional investors.
  • The offer price signifies a 21.7% discount to the Friday closing price of $3.96.
  • The estimated offering proceeds are $12.4 million.
  • It also included Series A warrants to sell 1 million shares at $4 per share in a registered direct offering.
  • The Series A warrants are exercisable until January 4, 2022.
  • Oblong also agreed to issue Series B warrants to the investors in a concurrent private placement to purchase 3 million shares. The share is exercisable six months and one day following issuance, are exercisable for three years from the initial exercise date, at $4.40 per share.
  • Oblong intends to use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, and other corporate expenses.
  • Oblong missed the first quarter FY21 revenue consensus by 47.7% at $1.92 million due to dismal product sales from its flagship Mezzanine collaboration suite. The EPS consensus beat Oblong 64.3% at $(0.23). It held $4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
  • OBLG stock has gained 179% in the last year.
  • Price action: OBLG shares traded lower by 18.4% at $3.23 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OBLG)

Out of the Script "Minority Report" and into Home Offices Everywhere
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
OBLONG BRINGS THE CONCEPTS OF CONTENT AND COLLABORATION BACK TO REMOTE WORKFORCE PLATFORMS
74 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com