Slack Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) reported Q1 sales of $273.36 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $55.28 million, resulting in a 23.89% decrease from last quarter. In Q4, Slack Technologies brought in $250.60 million in sales but lost $72.63 million in earnings.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Slack Technologies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Slack Technologies posted an ROCE of -0.06%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Slack Technologies's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Slack Technologies reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.08/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.01/share.

 

