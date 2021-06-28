 Skip to main content

iMedia To Launch 24 New Brands In Q2

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 7:36am   Comments
  • iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBIsaid it would launch 24 new brands in the second quarter of 2021 across its 24/7, national lifestyle television networks, ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, and ShopHQHealth.  
  • The new brands include Jewels by Jorge Peréz, Meredith Marks, Christopher & Banks, Supreme Smile offering a range of oral products, Dr. Sevinor Skincare100% palm oil free soap bars, and lotions brand Peet Bros.
  • The launch also includes Slimline Treadmill, at-home class 3B laser therapy Laser Pain Therapy and Cooling Massage Therapy.
  • "Our merchants and vendors demonstrate their passionate commitment to consistent product innovation every single day, and our customers appreciate it," said Tim Peterman, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Customers can shop the collections and watch these events via cable and satellite, over-the-air broadcasting, mobile app, and live streaming.
  • Price action: IMBI shares traded lower by 1.20% at $8.21 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

