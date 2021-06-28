 Skip to main content

IBM Introduces AI Driven Automation Software
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 7:46am   Comments
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMlaunched hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to accomplish 5G objectives, including zero-touch operations, reduced costs, and the rapid delivery of innovative services to customers.  
  • IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation will help CSPs utilize AI-powered automation to quickly stand up and manage networks in a wide range of environments and scale new services in days.
  • IBM's new software uses AI-powered automation to enable zero-touch provisioning of new services to simplify the management of network functions from the core to the edge as the telco industry races to capture new value from 5G and Edge computing.
  • Price action: IBM shares traded higher by 0.04% at $146.9 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

