 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Jumps On Raising $100M Via Equity Offering At 11% Discount
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Jumps On Raising $100M Via Equity Offering At 11% Discount
  • Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SNCR) priced 38.5 million shares at $2.6 per share to raise $100 million in a secondary share sale.
  • The offer price signifies a 10.7% discount to Synchronoss’ Thursday closing share price of $2.91.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 3.8 million.
  • The share sale, senior notes, and Series B Preferred Stock offering proceeds will help redeem Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock and repay the outstanding revolving credit facility.
  • Concurrently, the company is offering $120 million senior notes due 2026.
  • Additionally, B. Riley Securities, Inc affiliate has agreed to purchase $75 million Series B Preferred Stock in a private transaction.
  • The company beat Q1 revenue consensus by 3.23% despite posting a decline of 15.1% year-on-year to $65.5 million. It missed the Non-GAAP EPS loss consensus by 135.7% at $(0.33).
  • The company held $10 million in debt.
  • It recently announced that CFO David Clark would depart effective August 9 to pursue other personal and career interests. The company has initiated a search for a replacement.
  • The share prices have lost 38.1% year-to-date.
  • Price action: SNCR shares traded higher by 15.3% at $3.36 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNCR)

20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Synchronoss Technologies Insights: Return On Capital Employed
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com