Dave Portnoy Vs. Charles Payne: Whose Side Are You On After On-Air Spar?

Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy appeared Thursday on Fox Business for an interview that turned into a verbal spar.

What Happened: When popular investing platforms froze trading on stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) in 2021, it stopped the momentum of the retail favored stocks, Portnoy told host Charles Payne.

Portnoy said he's slightly surprised to see the stocks trading at their current levels, but he's happy for those who held the stocks through the volatility.

Round One: Payne asked Portnoy if he had anything to say to the retail traders that got drawn into the popular stocks because of him.

The people who were upset with Portnoy for selling out of his positions, or "paper-handing" the meme stocks, are "morons," Portnoy said.

"I'd like to wrap them in toilet paper and glue lettuce to them and set them afloat in the ocean," he continued. "I don't pay any attention to those idiots."

Most of the retail traders that are upset lost small amounts of money, while Portnoy lost about $700,000, he told Fox Business.

Round Two: Payne told Portnoy the retail traders were disappointed when he sold his positions in the retail favored stocks, adding that many believe Portnoy was helping the establishments.

"If you listen to what people say on social media, you'll never leave your mom's basement," Portnoy said.

Payne responded by laughing and saying, "I live in a pretty big house, so I'm not worried about that."

That's when the interview turned into more of a heated argument as Payne and Portnoy talked over one another with elevated voices.

Knockout: Payne asked Portnoy if he would stick up for the retail traders, to which Portnoy said "you're being a moron." Payne responded, "You're being a little b**ch."

The argument went on as the two continued to attempt to speak over one another. It concluded with Portnoy saying "don't be a little b**ch, Charles," to which Payne laughed as the segment abruptly ended.

THE LITTE BITCH SHOT HEARD AROUND THE WORLD @cvpayne pic.twitter.com/BpsdbPmjqJ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 24, 2021

The two appeared to make at least some amends shortly after on Twitter.

We have to do it again soon, Dave https://t.co/Xu6IlDXVbE — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 24, 2021

