Wendys Partners To Expand Presence In Central Asia

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
Wendys Partners To Expand Presence In Central Asia
  • Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN), the owners of Kusto Group, and Global Investors Limited, have announced three strategic development agreements to expand Wendy’s brand presence in the Central Asia Region over the next nine years.
  • These partners will help bring Wendy’s presence to a total of 65 restaurants across The Republic of Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan by 2030.
  • On these lines, Kusto Group and Wissol Group opened the first two Wendy’s restaurants in Kazakhstan located in the historic center of Almaty earlier this year.
  • “We’re excited to expand Wendy’s presence across the Central Asia Region with world-class, experienced franchisees that have strong operations experience, local development expertise, and a proven track record for growing brands internationally,” Abigail Pringle, President, Wendys.
  • Price action: WEN shares are trading lower by 0.98% at $23.

