This Shoe Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Apple, Netflix And Microsoft

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 11:34am   Comments
Crocs, Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) may leave you with holes in your shoes, but not in your investment portfolio.

Since 2016, Crocs stock's five-year return has outpaced tech giants PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Since Crocs launched in 2002, the company has sold more than 720 million pairs of shoes. The company also sells shoes in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Here's how the returns break down from June 2016 to present: 

  • Paypal is up from $35.08 a share to $291.44 for a return of 730.79%
  • Apple is up from $23.35 a share to $134.21 for a return of 474.77%
  • Netflix is up from $88.44 a share to $516.10 for a return of 483.56%
  • Amazon is up from $698.96 a share to $3,518.56 for a return of 403.37%
  • Microsoft is up from $49.83 a share to $266.43 for a return of 434.68%
  • And finally, Crocs is up from $10.84 a share to $111.22 for a return of 925.97%

