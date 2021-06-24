STMicroelectronics, Arrival Forge EV Technology Partnership
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) has collaborated with electric vehicles (EVs) company Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) to provide semiconductor technologies and products for Arrival's vehicles including automotive microcontrollers and power and battery-management devices.
- The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Arrival has selected ST as one of its key partners to launch its connected EVs.
- ST's technology will provide Arrival's customers with future-proofed zero-emission commercial vehicles as part of an integrated mobility ecosystem.
- Arrival chose ST's high-performance, secure automotive microcontrollers for their modular ECU platform and other ST technologies, including smart-power and battery-management devices for efficient vehicle electrification.
- Arrival partnered with Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to design its entire ride-hailing vehicle portfolio. It will also feature ST's technologies.
- Arrival has orders for up to 10,000 EVs by United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS), with the option for 10,000 more.
- Price action: STM shares traded higher by 1.44% at $36.59, and ARVL shares traded higher by 2.53% at $16.99 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
