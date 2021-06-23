 Skip to main content

PVH Shares Gain On Raised FY21 Revenue Outlook

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
  • PVH Corp (NYSE: PVHhas raised its FY21 sales outlook due to its plan to sell certain intellectual property and other assets of its Heritage Brands business to Authentic Brands Group LLC.
  • The cash purchase price for the transaction is about $220 million and will include the IZODVan HeusenARROW, and Geoffrey Beene brand trademarks.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
  • As a result of the transaction, PVH has raised its FY21 sales growth guidance to 22%-24% year-on-year, from 19%-21% earlier.
  • PVH has reiterated FY21 Adjusted EPS guidance of ~$6.50 and Q2 EPS of $1.15-$1.18.
  • Price action: PVH shares are trading higher by 4.09% at $109.01 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

