OneSpaWorld Shares Fall After Selling Stockholders Seek To Offload Shares Via Equity Offering
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: OSW) has announced a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares on behalf of Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld's directors.
- The Selling Shareholders intend to offer $80.0 million of OneSpaWorld's common shares.
- The offering consists entirely of secondary shares to be sold by the Selling Shareholders, and OneSpaWorld will not receive any proceeds from the offering.
- The Selling Shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $12.0 million of OneSpaWorld's common shares at the public offering price.
- Stifel and William Blair will act as joint book-running managers for the offering.
- Price action: OSW shares are trading lower by 6.69% at $10.46 on the last check Wednesday.
