Rush Street Partners With Chicago Bears
- Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) has announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with The Chicago Bears and Rivers Casino.
- The agreement is the Bears' first multi-year exclusive deal in the Sportsbook and Casino categories.
- The deal makes BetRivers the Bears' Official Sportsbook Partner and Rivers Casino the Bears' Official Casino Partner.
- BetRivers and Rivers Casino will receive a mix of prominent in-stadium signage and digital, social, and print assets as part of the partnership.
- "As a lifelong Bears fan, I am thrilled to have BetRivers and Rivers Casino partner with our hometown NFL team, the Chicago Bears, as the organization's only Official Sportsbook and Casino Partner," said Neil Bluhm, Executive Chairman, Rush Street.
- Price action: RSI shares are trading higher by 0.86% at $12.89 on the last check Tuesday.
