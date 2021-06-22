Proterra Signs Fleet Electrification Project For Miami-Dade County
- Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) has announced a fleet electrification project along with Miami-Dade County.
- The county will acquire 42 Proterra ZX5+ electric transit buses, featuring a total of 19 megawatt-hours of battery storage capacity.
- The county will also install 75 Proterra chargers across three bus depots.
- The first electric buses are slated to be delivered in 2022.
- “We are delighted to build on our partnership together and drive the county’s switch to zero-emission, electric transportation with our EV technology,” said Jack Allen, Proterra Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: PTRA shares are trading higher by 6.30% at $17.22 on the last check Tuesday.
