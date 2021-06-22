 Skip to main content

Proterra Signs Fleet Electrification Project For Miami-Dade County

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Proterra Signs Fleet Electrification Project For Miami-Dade County
  • Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRAhas announced a fleet electrification project along with Miami-Dade County.
  • The county will acquire 42 Proterra ZX5+ electric transit buses, featuring a total of 19 megawatt-hours of battery storage capacity.
  • The county will also install 75 Proterra chargers across three bus depots.
  • The first electric buses are slated to be delivered in 2022.
  • “We are delighted to build on our partnership together and drive the county’s switch to zero-emission, electric transportation with our EV technology,” said Jack Allen, Proterra Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: PTRA shares are trading higher by 6.30% at $17.22 on the last check Tuesday.

