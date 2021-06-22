Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expand HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) extends hybrid cloud leadership with the HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to deliver comprehensive on-premises offerings for scalable and secure cloud services that drive greater agility, simplicity, and productivity at a lower cost.
- The innovations span applications, security, silicon, and software with automated, cloud-native abilities in just a few clicks and managed in a unified platform.
- These innovations enable customers to transform and modernize their workloads to a cloud operating model, optimize and secure applications from edge to cloud, and achieve a future-ready position capable of addressing and leveraging all forms of data, regardless of location.
- HPE revealed a set of innovations to the HPE GreenLake cloud platform, including HPE GreenLake Lighthouse, Project Aurora, Silicon on-Demand, Compute Cloud Console
- Additionally, HPE announced new HPE GreenLake cloud services to support critical applications across industries, like 5G, electronic medical records, financial services, data and risk analytics, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI).
- Price action: HPE shares traded lower by 0.92% at $14.60 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.