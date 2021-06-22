Philip Morris Moves Headquarters To Connecticut
- Cigarette and tobacco manufacturer Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) said it is relocating its corporate headquarters to Connecticut from New York.
- The move is expected to bring about 200 jobs to the state.
- The new headquarters will be operational by summer 2022.
- The headquarters will house the Americas teams and members of other corporate functions.
- "Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving," said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: PM shares are trading higher by 0.27% at $100.43 on the last check Tuesday.
