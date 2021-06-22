 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Raises Over $1B In Sale Of 5M Shares, Stock Jumps
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Share:
GameStop Raises Over $1B In Sale Of 5M Shares, Stock Jumps

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), which have seen volatility due to strong retail interest, were rebounding Tuesday.

What Happened: GameStop said it has raised $1.126 billion in gross proceeds from selling 5 million shares through a previously announced at-the-market equity offering.

The per-share value at which the company sold shares works out to $225.20.

The company filed a prospectus with the SEC in June to offer up to 5 million shares of its common stock from time to time through the at-the-market offering.

GameStop said it sold the entire quota earmarked for the offering.

Related Link: GameStop Bulls Attempt A Breakaway: What Does The Chart Say?

Why It's Important: GameStop has embarked on a turnaround with new management at the helm. The brick-and-mortar retailer has set its sights on transforming itself into an e-commerce company.

In April, GameStop raised $551 million by offering 3.5 million shares. The company said in early May it had completed its voluntary early redemption of $216.4 million in senior notes due 2023, representing all of its debt.

GME Price Action: In premarket trading Tuesday, GameStop shares were trading 9.36% higher at $219.13. 

Related Link: Cohen In Control: GameStop Rises As Retailer Seeks E-Commerce Transformation

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
GameStop Short Seller Shuts Shop After Suffering Major Losses On The Bet: FT
Jim Cramer Continues The Ape-Tease: Surprised 'Memesters Having Such A Hard Time Propping Up AMC'
Wish Sees Extremely-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry Other Top Trends
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reddit wallstreetbetsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com