21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) rose 29.2% to $3.71 in pre-market trading as traders circulated an article titled "Revisiting Adial Pharmaceuticals: EMA Approval For Alcohol Use Disorder Pill Is A Critical Catalyst."
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) rose 20.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading fter it was disclosed in a Form4 filing the company COO Daniel Soland purchased 50,000 shares of the company stock at an average price of $1.19.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares rose 19% to $1.07 in pre-market trading. Pyxis Tankers, last week, reported the receipt of Nasdaq notice related to minimum bid price of $1 per share.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 13.8% to $11.29 in pre-market trading. Torchlight Energy Resources shares jumped over 58% on Monday after the company provided a business update on its proposed business combination timing and payment date for its preferred stock dividend.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) rose 9.6% to $3.89 in pre-market trading.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) rose 9.4% to $3.84 in pre-market trading.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares rose 9.2% to $5.57 in pre-market trading after company director Robert Carey disclosed the purchase of 350K shares of the company's stock at an average price of $5.36.
- 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE: GOED) shares rose 9% to $4.26 in pre-market trading after surging over 17% on Monday. The company, last week, reported May sales were up 41.9% year over year to $44.3 million.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) rose 8.2% to $216.88 as the company said it has completed at-the-market equity offering program.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) shares rose 7.6% to $4.81 in pre-market trading after surging around 12% on Monday.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) rose 6.9% to $3.10 in pre-market trading after declining over 3% on Monday.
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) rose 5.6% to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, last week, announced Phase 1 trial of STS101 data showed that all three dose strengths administered with its improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device were well-tolerated and achieved the target.
- Code Chain New Continent Limited (NYSE: CCNC) shares rose 4.7% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after dipping over 20% on Monday.
Losers
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) fell 14.5% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after climbing over 73% on
- Monday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 9.1% to $17.79 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $140 million at-the-market equity offering.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 7.3% to $15.81 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 46% on Monday.
- Focus Financial Partners Inc.. (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares fell 6.9% to $50.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary offering of roughly 7.419 million shares..
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares fell 6.7% to $3.92 in pre-market trading. MediciNova shares climbed around 12% on Monday after the company announced results from its Phase 2 trial of MN-166 in alcohol use disorder published in Nature's Translational Psychiatry. A key result was Ibudilast reduced the odds of heavy drinking across time by 45%.
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares fell 6% to $1.56 in pre-market trading after surging 15% on Monday.
- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) fell 5.7% to $4.77 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Monday.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) fell 5% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. SOS recently reported a joint venture with Niagara Development.
