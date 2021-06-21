Software Database Firm Couchbase Files For US IPO: Reuters
- Database software firm Couchbase Inc registered for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to tap the remote work fueled demand for data storage and processing, Reuters reports.
- Couchbase plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BASE."
- Reuters reported in March that Couchbase could be worth $3 billion in an IPO.
- Couchbase assists corporate customers like Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFY) and Emirates manage databases on the web and mobile applications through its NoSQL cloud database service.
- Founded in 2011, Couchbase last raised $105 million at a valuation of $580 million in May 2020, reaching $294 million in total investor funding. The company's investors include GPI Capital, North Bridge Venture Partners, and Accel.
- Couchbase had first planned to go public in 2016 after it raised $30 million.
- Couchbase's latest listing plans follow cloud-based data-warehousing company Snowflake Inc's (NYSE: SNOW) 2020 listing at a $33 billion valuation.
- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are the lead book-running managers.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.