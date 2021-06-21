 Skip to main content

DoorDash Partners With Albertsons For On-demand Grocery Delivery

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASHhas partnered with food retailer Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) to offer on-demand grocery delivery from nearly 2,000 Albertsons banner stores across the U.S. and more from the DoorDash marketplace app.
  • Consumers can order groceries and essentials on-demand for delivery within an hour through DoorDash's top-rated marketplace with no time slot, queues, or minimum order size required.
  • Albertsons will offer more than 40,000 grocery items from stores for delivery via DoorDash.
  • In select markets, customers can order groceries through their local Albertsons store's website for same-day delivery powered through DoorDash Drive.
  • "Leveraging our extensive logistics network and Albertson's wide selection of fresh groceries, we are creating a one-stop-shop for customers to access any of the essentials they need, delivered to their doorstep within an hour," said Fuad Hannon, Head of New Verticals, DoorDash.
  • Price action: DASH shares are trading higher by 4.54% at $174.92 on the last check Monday.

