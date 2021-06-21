WISeKey Introduces WISeID Cloud Storage Service
- Cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) launched its new WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services.
- The service, developed in partnership with NextCloud, facilitates universal access to users' files through multiple secure interfaces, like web browser, mobile applications for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android devices and desktop applications for Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows, Apple's Mac and Linux.
- The service will soon include digital signatures and other security features.
- The service will be initially catering to B2C models, where users can benefit from a free trial service followed by the option to acquire an annual subscription for permanent storage with secure backup and other advantages.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded lower by 2.87% at $7.44 on the last check Monday.
