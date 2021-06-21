 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WISeKey Introduces WISeID Cloud Storage Service
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:14pm   Comments
Share:
WISeKey Introduces WISeID Cloud Storage Service
  • Cybersecurity and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYlaunched its new WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services.
  • The service, developed in partnership with NextCloud, facilitates universal access to users' files through multiple secure interfaces, like web browser, mobile applications for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android devices and desktop applications for Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Windows, Apple's Mac and Linux.
  • The service will soon include digital signatures and other security features.
  • The service will be initially catering to B2C models, where users can benefit from a free trial service followed by the option to acquire an annual subscription for permanent storage with secure backup and other advantages.
  • Price action: WKEY shares traded lower by 2.87% at $7.44 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WKEY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
WISeKey International, MINES Saint-Etienne Research Institute Forge R&D Partnership To Counter Quantum Computing Cyberattacks
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com