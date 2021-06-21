5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) - P/E: 8.1 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) - P/E: 9.11 Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) - P/E: 8.42 AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) - P/E: 2.42 Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) - P/E: 5.23

Cooper Companies's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 3.38, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.17. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.02%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.02% last quarter.

This quarter, Sanofi experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.45 in Q4 and is now 1.94. Sanofi does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Emergent BioSolutions reported earnings per share at 1.53, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 3.67. Emergent BioSolutions does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, AIkido Pharma experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was -0.01 in Q4 and is now -0.07. AIkido Pharma does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Quidel reported earnings per share at 4.38, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 11.07. Quidel does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.