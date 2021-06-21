 Skip to main content

Paya Prices $250M Term Loan, $45M Revolving Credit Facility For Debt Refinancing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 9:49am   Comments
  • Integrated payment and commerce solutions provider Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYA) has raised $250 million via a seven-year senior secured term loan and a five-year, $45 million senior secured revolving credit facility.
  • The term loan will bear interest at a LIBOR rate plus 3.25% with a 0.75% LIBOR floor. The revolving credit facility will accrue interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 3.25%.
  • Previously, Paya announced its plans to refinance its outstanding $228 million term loan facility due 2027 and $25 million revolving credit facility due 2025.
  • The revolving credit facility is estimated to be undrawn at closing.
  • Paya will utilize the term loan proceeds to repay its outstanding term loan facility.
  • The refinancing aims to improve Paya's financial flexibility, reduce interest expense and extend its debt maturity.
  • Paya held $219.8 million in long-term debt as of Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Price action: PAYA shares are up 0.37% at $10.90 on the last check Monday.

