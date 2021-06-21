Mantech International Bags $110M 5 Year US Navy Radar, Electronic Warfare Order
- Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANT) won a five-year, $110 million contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane in developing and upgrading radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems for the U.S. Navy.
- The U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awards the contracts to the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) to develop and create new knowledge to enhance the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.
- ManTech's advanced technology solutions will protect the Naval warfighters' radar and electronic warfare systems from offensive actions ranging from electromagnetic and directed energy to cyberattacks that effect in milliseconds.
- ManTech will offer Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) using its Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) Laboratory and Cognitive Cyber capabilities with its ACRE Cyber Range solution at the Crane, Indiana campus.
- Price action: MANT shares are up 1.09% at $88.76 on the last check Monday.
