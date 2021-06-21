 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mantech International Bags $110M 5 Year US Navy Radar, Electronic Warfare Order
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Mantech International Bags $110M 5 Year US Navy Radar, Electronic Warfare Order
  • Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ: MANTwon a five-year, $110 million contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane in developing and upgrading radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems for the U.S. Navy.
  • The U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron awards the contracts to the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) to develop and create new knowledge to enhance the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.
  • ManTech's advanced technology solutions will protect the Naval warfighters' radar and electronic warfare systems from offensive actions ranging from electromagnetic and directed energy to cyberattacks that effect in milliseconds.
  • ManTech will offer Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) using its Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) Laboratory and Cognitive Cyber capabilities with its ACRE Cyber Range solution at the Crane, Indiana campus.
  • Price action: MANT shares are up 1.09% at $88.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MANT)

Mantech Bags $61M DoD Warfare Technical Support Contract
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 13, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com