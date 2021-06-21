ZIM And Alibaba Extend Commercial Partnership
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) has announced the extension of a partnership agreement with Alibaba.com, a business unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
- Both the companies have extended their cooperation agreement for two more years.
- The agreement, which initially enabled Alibaba.com sellers to book and purchase sea freight and logistic services from ZIM, has now been expanded to include serving Alibaba.com buyers as well.
- “We continue to position ZIM as a leading eCommerce service provider while creating significant advantages for customers,” said Eli Glickman, Chief Executive Officer.
- Price action: ZIM shares are trading higher by 1.56% at $43 premarket on the last check Monday.
