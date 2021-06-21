 Skip to main content

ZIM And Alibaba Extend Commercial Partnership

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 8:09am   Comments
ZIM And Alibaba Extend Commercial Partnership
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIMhas announced the extension of a partnership agreement with Alibaba.com, a business unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
  • Both the companies have extended their cooperation agreement for two more years.
  • The agreement, which initially enabled Alibaba.com sellers to book and purchase sea freight and logistic services from ZIM, has now been expanded to include serving Alibaba.com buyers as well.
  • “We continue to position ZIM as a leading eCommerce service provider while creating significant advantages for customers,” said Eli Glickman, Chief Executive Officer.
  • Price action: ZIM shares are trading higher by 1.56% at $43 premarket on the last check Monday.

