Ambarella Extends SoC Portfolio
- Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) expanded its AI vision SoC portfolio with the new CV5S and CV52S security families.
- The new CVflow architecture and 5nm process technology SoCs support simultaneous 4K encoding and advanced AI processing in a single low-power design.
- The CV5S family caters to security camera applications that require multiple sensors for 360-degree coverage over a wide area and long-range like outdoor city environments or large buildings.
- The CV52S family caters to single-sensor security cameras with advanced AI performance to identify individuals or objects in a scene, including faces and license plate numbers over long distances, such as ITS traffic cameras.
- The new CV5S SoC family supports multi-image camera designs and can concurrently process and encrypt four imager channels of up to 8MP, or 4K resolution, each at 30 frames per second (fps), while performing innovative AI on each 4K imager.
- The new CV52S SoC family targets single-sensor security cameras and supports 4K resolution at 60fps while providing 4x the AI computer vision performance, 2x the CPU performance, and 50% more memory bandwidth than its predecessors.
- The CV5S and CV52S SoC families are estimated to be available for sampling in Oct.
- Price action: AMBA shares are lower by 0.15% at $97.78 on the last check Monday.
