 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptevo Therapeutics Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:22am   Comments
Share:

In Q1, Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) posted sales of $2.42 million. Earnings were up 1.01%, but Aptevo Therapeutics still reported an overall loss of $6.89 million. In Q4, Aptevo Therapeutics brought in $2.37 million in sales but lost $6.82 million in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, Aptevo Therapeutics posted an ROCE of -0.66%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Aptevo Therapeutics is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Aptevo Therapeutics's case, the ROCE ratio shows the amount of assets may not be helping the company achieve higher returns. Investors may take this into account before making any long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Aptevo Therapeutics reported Q1 earnings per share at $-1.74/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $1.69/share.

 

Related Articles (APVO)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Looking Into Aptevo Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Aptevo Stock Gains on Encouraging Single-Agent Activity for APVO436 In Leukemia Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com