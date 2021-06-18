Intel, JMA Wireless, Telecom Italia Partner To Build Smart Factory In Italy
- Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) collaborated with JMA Wireless and Telecom Italia (TIM) to build an end-to-end smart factory in Verona, Italy. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- Industrial PC and human-machine interfaces manufacturer EXOR collaborated with local service provider TIM to provide the 5G spectrum (sub 6GHz and 26GHz).
- The intelligent factory will also include an on-premise 5G lab to establish how manufacturers can build private networks and integrate with existing solutions.
- EXOR will open a portion of its intelligent factory floor and 5G laboratory for other companies to help them migrate to Industry 4.0 with wireless communication.
- EXOR will also pilot a visual quality inspection machine, leveraging Intel Movidius VPU and Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit to automatically flag defects, dust, and scratches in real-time.
- The factory aims to showcase the benefits of the latest networking, cloud, and edge computing technologies in an agile and modular application environment.
- EXOR's new smart factory is an excellent example of how deploying solutions based upon standards with open architectures can help lower maintenance costs, increase productivity and take advantage of new business opportunities, Intel VP Christine Boles said.
- The global smart manufacturing market is estimated to be worth $506 billion by 2027 growing at 12.2% CAGR.
- Manufacturers are evaluating ways to tap industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to reduce maintenance and energy costs and improve workforce productivity.
- Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 3.15% at $55.38 on the last check Friday.
