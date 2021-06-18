 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intel, JMA Wireless, Telecom Italia Partner To Build Smart Factory In Italy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Intel, JMA Wireless, Telecom Italia Partner To Build Smart Factory In Italy
  • Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTCcollaborated with JMA Wireless and Telecom Italia (TIM) to build an end-to-end smart factory in Verona, Italy. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Industrial PC and human-machine interfaces manufacturer EXOR collaborated with local service provider TIM to provide the 5G spectrum (sub 6GHz and 26GHz).
  • The intelligent factory will also include an on-premise 5G lab to establish how manufacturers can build private networks and integrate with existing solutions.
  • EXOR will open a portion of its intelligent factory floor and 5G laboratory for other companies to help them migrate to Industry 4.0 with wireless communication.
  • EXOR will also pilot a visual quality inspection machine, leveraging Intel Movidius VPU and Intel Distribution of OpenVINO toolkit to automatically flag defects, dust, and scratches in real-time.
  • The factory aims to showcase the benefits of the latest networking, cloud, and edge computing technologies in an agile and modular application environment.
  • EXOR's new smart factory is an excellent example of how deploying solutions based upon standards with open architectures can help lower maintenance costs, increase productivity and take advantage of new business opportunities, Intel VP Christine Boles said.
  • The global smart manufacturing market is estimated to be worth $506 billion by 2027 growing at 12.2% CAGR.
  • Manufacturers are evaluating ways to tap industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to reduce maintenance and energy costs and improve workforce productivity.
  • Price action: INTC shares traded lower by 3.15% at $55.38 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC)

US Senators Suggest 25% Tax Credit For Semiconductor Chip Production Boost: Reuters
9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyzing Intel's Unusual Options Activity
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Intel And Centene
Group Of 7 Tech Companies Including Alphabet, Amazon, Facebook Pitch For SEC Climate Reports: CNBC
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com