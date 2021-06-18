China Customer Relations Centers Shareholders Support Going Private Transaction
- Chinese e-commerce and financial services BPO service provider China Customer Relations Centers Inc’s (NASDAQ: CCRC) stockholders approved the company’s going-private transaction.
- On March 12, Taiying Group Ltd and subsidiary Taiying International Inc agreed to acquire CCRC for $6.50 per share. The purchase price signified a 37.7% premium to CCRC’s November 27 closing price of $4.72, the last trading day before receiving the going-private proposal.
- Price action: CCRC shares traded higher by 0.72% at $6.27 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
