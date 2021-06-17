 Skip to main content

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes Will Be On 'Madden 22,' First Duo On Cover In Over A Decade

Jay Rubin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) on Thursday announced Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will both grace the cover of the upcoming "Madden 22" video game.

This marks the first time two players will be on the cover since Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu in "Madden 10."

Why It Matters: Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are two of the most widely recognized players in all of football. Brady is widely considered the greatest player of all time, winning seven Super Bowl rings and Mahomes is seen as one of the most talented players in the game and a superstar well on his way to cementing himself as an all-time great.

Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs in the past season's Super Bowl.

See Also: 5 Things You Might Not Now About Tom Brady

"Madden 21" is one of the worst perceived Madden games EA has ever released. It has a 63 Metascore and a 0.2 user score, according to Metacritic.

Another popular game developer, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO), has announced it's creating a football game to rival "Madden." The expected launch date has been delayed from 2021 to 2022. Take-Two produces popular video game franchises such as NBA 2K, NHL 2K and WWE 2K.

EA Price Action: EA shares were trading at $143.12 at the writing, up 0.36% on the day.

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Graphic: Business Wire

