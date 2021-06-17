Keysight Technologies, 800 Gigabit Ethernet Ecosystem Collaborate To Reveal Physical Design Validation Solution
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) announced a physical design validation solution demonstration featuring high-speed Ethernet partners in the quad small form-factor pluggable double-density (QSFP-DD800) ecosystem.
- The QSFP-DD Multisource Agreement (MSA) group announced a hardware revision 6.0 to introduce the QSFP-DD800 specification and Common Management interface Specification (CMIS) 5.0 in May 2021 to meet the power and performance demands for high-speed network solutions.
- The multi-company demonstration is the first to showcase this form factor running full line rate Ethernet speeds based on the IEEE 802.3ck 100G Pulse Amplitude Modulation 4-level (PAM4) electrical lanes.
- The demonstration also includes partners in the DD800 ecosystem, including host board connectors from Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH) and link partners from Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO).
- Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 1.58% at $151.25 on the last check Thursday.
