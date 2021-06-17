Gan Partners With Incredible Technologies For Online Games Distribution
- Internet gaming software service provider Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GAN) has signed an agreement with Illinois-based Incredible Technologies Inc (IT), a designer and manufacturer of coin-operated video games and Class III casino games.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Gan will obtain the exclusive online rights to all current and future Incredible Technologies’ online games, which will grow to over 110 games during the contract term.
- Gan will immediately begin deriving online content licensing fees from Incredible Technologies’ existing online operations in New Jersey.
- For IT, the deal enables them to work with a single long-term partner with an existing major online distribution network in the U.S.
- IT will now distribute their entire online games library only through the GAN’s Platform or Super RGS in the U.S.
- “Today’s announcement is another exciting step toward building upon our strategy of establishing exclusive online access rights to the most popular retail U.S. slot games,” said Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of Gan.
- Price action: GAN shares are trading higher by 3.50% at $18.06 on the last check Thursday.
