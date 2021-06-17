 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gan Partners With Incredible Technologies For Online Games Distribution

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
Gan Partners With Incredible Technologies For Online Games Distribution
  • Internet gaming software service provider Gan Ltd (NASDAQ: GANhas signed an agreement with Illinois-based Incredible Technologies Inc (IT)a designer and manufacturer of coin-operated video games and Class III casino games.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Gan will obtain the exclusive online rights to all current and future Incredible Technologies’ online games, which will grow to over 110 games during the contract term.
  • Gan will immediately begin deriving online content licensing fees from Incredible Technologies’ existing online operations in New Jersey.
  • For IT, the deal enables them to work with a single long-term partner with an existing major online distribution network in the U.S.
  • IT will now distribute their entire online games library only through the GAN’s Platform or Super RGS in the U.S.
  • “Today’s announcement is another exciting step toward building upon our strategy of establishing exclusive online access rights to the most popular retail U.S. slot games,” said Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of Gan.
  • Price action: GAN shares are trading higher by 3.50% at $18.06 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GAN)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
GAN Q1 Revenue Up 262% On CoolBet Integration, New State Launches
Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com