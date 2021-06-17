EXCLUSIVE: Kulr Technology's CEO On Electrification, NASA, Growth Projections

KULR Technology Group (NYSE: KULR) works with a range of customers from NASA to electric vehicle manufacturers, and the company’s goal is to keep batteries, cooler, lighter and safer.

“The common denominator is the electrification of energy storage and transportation,” Kulr Technology CEO Michael Mo told Benzinga.

Mo joined Benzinga’s “Power Hour” YouTube show Wednesday to highlight the company’s technology and what’s to come.

About Kulr Technology: The company comes from a 30-year history of developing carbon fiber battery technology, Mo said.

The company makes products for space and electric vehicles that include battery testing technology.

Kulr Technology's Customers: One of the company’s key customers is NASA. Kulr has product technology used on the Mars rover and products on the International Space Station to keep battery laptops safe, Mo said.

Since 2018, Kulr has been the exclusive partner and distributor of battery technology that was created by NASA.

Other customers include Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) and the Andretti racing team.

Related Link: US DOT Allows KULR Technology To Transport Lithium-Cells Batteries For Commercial Use

What’s Next For Kulr Technology: The company was recently uplisted to the AMEX exchange, which Mo said will hold the company to a higher standard.

The company is investing heavily in all areas of the business, including product development, the CEO said.

“We believe that energy storage, battery transportation and smart and safe batteries are going to be the growth driver for KULR in 2021 and beyond,” he said.

On June 1, the company announced a special permit from the U.S. Department of Transportation for lithium-ion and metal battery recycling, which Mo called a game changer.

On Thursday, the company announced authorization from the Department of Transportation to transport prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircraft.

Mo told Benzinga there are three items for shareholders to look at when analyzing Kulr Technology Group: revenue growth, product launches and customer/partner launches.

“We should be measured by achieving our milestones,” the CEO said.

The company reported around 200% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2020 and Mo said the company would like to maintain that growth for 2021.

KULR Price Action: Shares of Kulr Technology Group were rallying 31.72% premarket Thursday ahead of the open and traded over $5 in the premarket session.