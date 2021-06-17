fbpx
US DoT Allows KULR Technology To Transport Lithium Cells, Batteries For Commercial Use

byAnusuya Lahiri
June 17, 2021 8:13 am
US DoT Allows KULR Technology To Transport Lithium Cells, Batteries For Commercial Use
  • The U.S. Department of Transportation (DoT) has authorized KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSE:KULR) to transport prototype lithium cells and batteries aboard cargo aircraft.
  • The special permit authorizes the manufacture, mark, sale, and use of KULR's specially designed packaging for the transportation of prototype lithium cells and batteries and prototype lithium cells and batteries contained in or packed with equipment.
  • Recently the DoT approved the transport of lithium-ion and metal batteries for recycling.
  • The second permit validates the commercial and regulatory viability of KULR technology's passive propagation resistant (PPR) solution.
  • Price action: KULR shares traded higher by 64.8% at $3.74 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

