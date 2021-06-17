Medallia, New Metrics Partner To Expand Middle East Business
- Medallia Inc (NYSE: MDLA) collaborated with Middle East's experience management solutions and services provider New Metrics.
- New Metrics will resell Medallia software and provide professional services under the arrangement.
- New Metrics can combine its extensive experience in designing and implementing customer experience programs with Medallia's technology to help brands across the Middle East create great experiences for customers and employees. Saudi Arabia's local servers will host Medallia solutions to facilitate access and compliance.
- Price action: MDLA shares traded lower by 0.35% at $31.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.