Blue Apron Shares Plunge On Equity Raise At 23% Discount

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 3:57pm   Comments
  • Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRNhas priced 4.7 million shares of its Class A common stock at $4.25 per share in a public offering.
  • The offer price represents a discount of 23.1% to Tuesday's closing price of $5.53.
  • The gross proceeds to Blue Apron from the offering are expected to be about $20.0 million.
  • The underwriters have 30 days to procure additional shares up to 0.70 million.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about June 18, 2021.
  • Canaccord Genuity is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.
  • Price action: APRN shares are trading lower by 22.4% at $4.29 on the last check Wednesday.

