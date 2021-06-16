Esports Partners With American SportZ Exchange
- Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) has partnered with American SportZ Exchange (ASX), a new virtual sports trading exchange.
- Esports will deliver its industry-focused data feed and expertise to support ASX in creating a more esports-focused product.
- The analytics provided by Esports will enable peer-to-peer predictions for esports betting on ASX.
- “As a technology partner, our deep and granular real-time data intends to further enhance the excitement and appeal of the ASX platform,” said Bart Barden, Chief Operating Officer, Esports.
- ASX enables users with the ability to buy and sell virtual shares in esports teams and individual players.
- Price action: EBET shares closed higher by 1.26% at $21.67 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.