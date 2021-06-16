 Skip to main content

Esports Partners With American SportZ Exchange

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
  • Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBEThas partnered with American SportZ Exchange (ASX), a new virtual sports trading exchange.
  • Esports will deliver its industry-focused data feed and expertise to support ASX in creating a more esports-focused product.
  • The analytics provided by Esports will enable peer-to-peer predictions for esports betting on ASX.
  • “As a technology partner, our deep and granular real-time data intends to further enhance the excitement and appeal of the ASX platform,” said Bart Barden, Chief Operating Officer, Esports.
  • ASX enables users with the ability to buy and sell virtual shares in esports teams and individual players.
  • Price action: EBET shares closed higher by 1.26% at $21.67 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Sports General

