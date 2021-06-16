CHROMADEX'S HEALTHY AGING PRODUCTS GAIN NEW TRACTION WITH FOUR HUGE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS INCLUDING WALMART

ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ: CDXC) participated in a virtual presentation at the Benzinga Small Cap Conference in May 2021. ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried also presented on a panel discussing "Investing in Longevity Science: The New Drugs & Therapies Designed to Prolong Your Lifespan."

by Mark Gilman

ChromaDex's flagship healthy aging product Tru Niagen® has arrived on the shelves of the world's largest company, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), and is now available in 3,800 stores across the United States. While Walmart is the first major U.S. retailer to bring the nutrient to stores, it represents just one of four agreements recently signed by ChromaDex to distribute and market Tru Niagen® to the public.

ChromaDex's proprietary ingredient nicotinamide riboside, or NR (patented as Niagen®) is sold directly to consumers as Tru Niagen® and backed by clinical and scientific research establishing its safety and efficacy at elevating the coenzyme nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) in humans.

NAD+ is an important molecule involved in virtually every metabolic process in the body, most notably energy metabolism and cell repair. However, NAD+ levels decline with age, as well as lifestyle stressors. Some scientists believe that declining NAD+ levels may play a major role in the aging process, and though they've known about the molecule for more than 100 years, there are more studies now being published than ever before.

In nine human clinical trials, ChromaDex's Niagen®, the sole active ingredient in Tru Niagen®, has been clinically proven to boost NAD+ levels by 40-50%. The company believes its product plays a strong role in healthy aging.

In addition to the Walmart agreement, ChromaDex has secured two other deals with global partners to help bring Tru Niagen® to even more customers:

* A strategic supply agreement for Niagen® with Ro, a healthcare technology company. The agreement provides Ro with rights to ChromaDex's Niagen® for specially formulated Roman products.

* A strategic supply agreement with Health & Happiness (H&H) Group, a global leader in premium health, human and pet nutrition and personal care brands. Niagen® will be offered to H&H Group consumers under the company's Swisse® product family, a global nutrition brand with a presence in 4 continents and Australia's No. 1 wellness brand.

"This has been an incredible year so far for ChromaDex strategically," said ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. "We strengthened our balance sheet with a $25 million capital raise and announced the results of exciting scientific research on Niagen®. The long-term prospects for Tru Niagen® look stronger than ever."

ChromaDex reported total net sales of $59.3 million and Tru Niagen® net sales of $47.1 million for full-year 2020, representing an increase of 28% and 31%, respectively, from the prior-year period. The recent marketing and distribution agreements are expected to contribute to continued strong sales growth, beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

Learn more about ChromaDex at www.chromadex.com or visit www.truniagen.com to learn more about the company's healthy aging products.