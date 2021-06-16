Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 105 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Data I/O was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) was the biggest winner, trading up 45.11% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $184.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $149.26 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.19%.

Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) shares set a new 52-week high of $100.93 on Wednesday, moving up 0.11%.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $197.67 with a daily change of up 0.94%.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $399.12 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $186.66. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.

PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares hit a yearly high of $46.33. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) shares broke to $40.96 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.26%.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $141.40 for a change of up 0.32%.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $98.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $353.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

RELX (NYSE:RELX) shares were up 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.49 for a change of up 0.85%.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $596.40. Shares traded up 0.63%.

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) shares were up 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $248.74.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $47.36. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) shares were up 4.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $74.62 for a change of up 4.03%.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $505.87 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.2%.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.98 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $678.86. Shares traded up 0.28%.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $284.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,367.61.

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) stock hit a yearly high price of $368.70. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.01 for a change of up 0.53%.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $160.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) shares were up 0.39% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $343.99.

Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.71%.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $153.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.59%.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.42.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.64. The stock traded up 1.25% on the session.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.69 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) shares hit a yearly high of $49.35. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares set a new yearly high of $75.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.

Coca-Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $51.93 with a daily change of down 0.04%.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares set a new yearly high of $50.37 this morning. The stock was up 5.77% on the session.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares set a new yearly high of $38.08 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $191.00 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.97 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.87.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares hit $82.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.48%.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.51 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.93. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.02 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.56% for the day.

National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.71%.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.50.

Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) shares hit a yearly high of $68.17. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $84.83. Shares traded up 0.08%.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.40. The stock traded up 0.93% on the session.

Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.26%.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) stock hit a yearly high price of $83.71. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares hit a yearly high of $51.00. The stock traded down 1.54% on the session.

Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) shares were up 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $31.97.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.09. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $226.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) shares hit a yearly high of $101.52. The stock traded up 0.62% on the session.

Reaves Utility Income (AMEX:UTG) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.48. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares hit $33.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.27%.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.99 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.96%.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.77. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

National Energy Services (NASDAQ:NESR) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.95 for a change of down 0.7%.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) shares were up 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.71.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) shares were up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.56 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.76%.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares hit $34.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.97%.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.80 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.71%.

Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.45.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.46. Shares traded down 0.29%.

Torchlight Energy Res (NASDAQ:TRCH) shares were up 24.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.75.

Nuveen Credit Strat Inc (NYSE:JQC) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.75.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares hit a yearly high of $18.83. The stock traded up 0.52% on the session.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.67. Shares traded up 1.55%.

Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new yearly high of $55.75 this morning. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) stock hit a yearly high price of $18.22. The stock was down 0.72% for the day.

Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.36.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) shares were up 0.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68.

India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares reached a new 52-week high

(NYSE:IFN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.62%. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.93.

(NYSE:HMLP) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.93. Ituran Location & Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.02. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ITRN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.02. The stock traded up 4.79% on the session. Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.50. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CLMT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.50. The stock traded down 1.36% on the session. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%.

(NYSE:BNED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.0%. First Trust High Income (NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 for a change of up 0.1%.

(NYSE:FSD) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50 for a change of up 0.1%. DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.23. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE:KTF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.23. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session. Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.66 for a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:MEC) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.66 for a change of up 0.54%. Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 45.11%.

(NASDAQ:KIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 45.11%. Adams Natural Resources (NYSE:PEO) shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.81.

(NYSE:PEO) shares were down 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.81. EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) shares set a new yearly high of $7.24 this morning. The stock was up 13.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXFO) shares set a new yearly high of $7.24 this morning. The stock was up 13.83% on the session. First Trust MLP (NYSE:FEI) shares hit $8.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:FEI) shares hit $8.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE:ARDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.26 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE:ARDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.26 Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Ur-Energy (AMEX:URG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

(AMEX:URG) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares were up 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.25.

(NYSE:PBT) shares were up 1.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.25. Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.87. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

(NYSE:KF) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.87. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.05.

(AMEX:ENX) shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.05. Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PANL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session. Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded up 0.33%.

(AMEX:EVBN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.00. Shares traded up 0.33%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) shares hit $27.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:CTR) shares hit $27.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.88. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.88. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Blackstone Long-Short (NYSE:BGX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.

(NYSE:BGX) shares set a new yearly high of $14.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Swiss Helvetia Fund (NYSE:SWZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.95 with a daily change of up 0.29%.

(NYSE:SWZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.95 with a daily change of up 0.29%. Quest Resource Holding (NASDAQ:QRHC) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.90.

(NASDAQ:QRHC) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.90. Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) shares were up 2.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74.

(NASDAQ:EPSN) shares were up 2.74% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.74. MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.69 with a daily change of up 0.5%.

(NYSE:MVO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.69 with a daily change of up 0.5%. Macquarie/First Trust Glb (NYSE:MFD) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28.

(NYSE:MFD) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.28. VOC Energy (NYSE:VOC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.47. The stock traded down 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:VOC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.47. The stock traded down 0.56% on the session. Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.6%.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.