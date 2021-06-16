 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 10:17am   Comments
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) - P/E: 4.97
  2. Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) - P/E: 5.6
  3. Kenon Hldgs (NYSE:KEN) - P/E: 2.87
  4. Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) - P/E: 0.21
  5. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) - P/E: 9.15

This quarter, China Recycling Energy experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.7 in Q4 and is now -0.09. China Recycling Energy does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, Central Puerto experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.01 in Q4 and is now 0.05. Central Puerto does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Kenon Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.09 in Q3 to 2.69 now. Kenon Hldgs does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Pampa Energia has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.58, which has increased by 41.46% compared to Q4, which was 0.41. Pampa Energia does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Suburban Propane Partners saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.61 in Q1 to 2.02 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.12%, which has increased by 0.23% from 7.89% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

