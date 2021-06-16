 Skip to main content

Gilat Wins Multiple Latin American Armed Force Projects
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Gilat Wins Multiple Latin American Armed Force Projects
  • Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: GILT) had won multiple projects for armed forces in Latin America. Gilat offers turnkey solutions for fixed, airborne, maritime, and mobile military applications in Latin America via its long-time local partner, Newsat.
  • The size of the contracts was not disclosed.
  • Gilat provides multiple fixed and mobile communications solutions in Latin America to support the General Command, Army, Navy, Air Force security, diversity, and contingency needs.
  • Gilat works closely with Latin America’s defense integrator Newsat to provide end-to-end projects, including installations and remote maintenance to the armed forces.
  • Price action: GILT shares traded higher by 0.88% at $10.37 in the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

