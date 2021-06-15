Salem Media Group Conceives New Influencer Marketing Endeavor
- Salem Media Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: SALM) sales division, Salem Media Representatives (SMR), formed the Salem Influencer Network to connect brands with the fans of leading Christian social media influencers.
- The Salem Influencer Network will help clients tap the 18-34 young adult generation who established their brand loyalties that will likely continue for decades.
- Brands are estimated to spend $15 billion in influencer marketing by 2022, based on Mediakix data.
- Price action: SALM shares traded lower by 3.8% at $2.41 on the last check Tuesday.
