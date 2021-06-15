 Skip to main content

Salem Media Group Conceives New Influencer Marketing Endeavor
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
  • Salem Media Group Inc’s (NASDAQ: SALM) sales division, Salem Media Representatives (SMR), formed the Salem Influencer Network to connect brands with the fans of leading Christian social media influencers.
  • The Salem Influencer Network will help clients tap the 18-34 young adult generation who established their brand loyalties that will likely continue for decades.
  • Brands are estimated to spend $15 billion in influencer marketing by 2022, based on Mediakix data.
  • Price action: SALM shares traded lower by 3.8% at $2.41 on the last check Tuesday.

