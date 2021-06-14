 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Supreme Court Bars hiQ From Collecting LinkedIn Public Data Over Privacy Concerns: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
US Supreme Court Bars hiQ From Collecting LinkedIn Public Data Over Privacy Concerns: Reuters
  • The U.S. Supreme Court gave Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn another opportunity to prevent hiQ Labs Inc from collecting personal data from the professional networking platform's public profiles that allegedly threatened user privacy, Reuters reported.
  • LinkedIn had voiced concerns over hiQ's software bots' possible data harvesting on a massive scale. LinkedIn also alleged that some of its public users had been scraped and posted for sale.
  • The justices suspended a lower court ruling that prevented LinkedIn from rejecting hiQ access to LinkedIn members' publicly available data.
  • LinkedIn warned hiQ in 2017 to stop scraping LinkedIn's public profiles or face the consequences under the anti-hacking law. 
  • hiQ used the data for products that analyze employee skills or alert employers while looking for a new job. LinkedIn issued the threat while introducing a similar service to hiQ's, added hiQ.
  • hiQ prosecuted LinkedIn in federal court for alleged anti-competitive conduct. 
  • hiQ sought to prevent a small group of powerful companies from controlling publicly available data. A federal judge in 2017 granted its request for a preliminary ruling against LinkedIn.
  • Price action: MSFT shares closed higher by 0.78% at $259.89 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Understanding Microsoft's Unusual Options Activity
Google Intensifies Microsoft, Zoom, Slack Competition Via Workspace Suite Beef Up: Bloomberg
Qualcomm Expresses Stake Acquisition Intent In Arm If Regulators Block Nvidia Deal: CNBC
E3 2021: 12 Stocks To Watch For The Year's Biggest Video Game Event
9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
American Airlines Focuses On Cleaner Electric Air Mobility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Legal Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com