US Supreme Court Bars hiQ From Collecting LinkedIn Public Data Over Privacy Concerns: Reuters
- The U.S. Supreme Court gave Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) LinkedIn another opportunity to prevent hiQ Labs Inc from collecting personal data from the professional networking platform's public profiles that allegedly threatened user privacy, Reuters reported.
- LinkedIn had voiced concerns over hiQ's software bots' possible data harvesting on a massive scale. LinkedIn also alleged that some of its public users had been scraped and posted for sale.
- The justices suspended a lower court ruling that prevented LinkedIn from rejecting hiQ access to LinkedIn members' publicly available data.
- LinkedIn warned hiQ in 2017 to stop scraping LinkedIn's public profiles or face the consequences under the anti-hacking law.
- hiQ used the data for products that analyze employee skills or alert employers while looking for a new job. LinkedIn issued the threat while introducing a similar service to hiQ's, added hiQ.
- hiQ prosecuted LinkedIn in federal court for alleged anti-competitive conduct.
- hiQ sought to prevent a small group of powerful companies from controlling publicly available data. A federal judge in 2017 granted its request for a preliminary ruling against LinkedIn.
- Price action: MSFT shares closed higher by 0.78% at $259.89 on Monday.
