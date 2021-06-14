38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares jumped 127.2% to $10.02. The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc's pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) surged 99.8% to $37.10 as the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) shares climbed 36.6% to $27.36. iTeos Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline plc have agreed to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 36% to $5.22. MediaCo, last week, named Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021.
- Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) jumped 29% to $10.65 after dropping around 17% on Friday.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 28.5% to $18.86.
- TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) surged 28% to $63.81.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) jumped 23.5% to $19.14 after the company reported that ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B) are featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 21.4% to $11.33 in pre-market trading after dipping over 55% on Friday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 20.1% to $10.47 amid strength in Bitcoin.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 18.8% to $36.86 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 17.9% to $58.25 mid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.
- inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 17.8% to $17.23. inTest appointed ABB’s Duncan Gilmour as its new CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary effective June 14, 2021.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 17.7% to $12.00.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 17.3% to $31.14 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 17% to $2.4674.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) jumped 16.8% to $4.64.
- ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 16.5% to $11.65. ContextLogic reported a two-year partnership with leading ecommerce platform, PrestaShop.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) jumped 16.2% to $600.16 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
- New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 15.8% to $13.90.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 15.7% to $8.96 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
- Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 15.4% to $37.34 amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 15% to $2.0350.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 12.7% to $2.48. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 30.2% to $2.9401 after the company received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for IV tramadol.
- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares tumbled 27.1% to $3.53 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 21.7% to $4.6873. Inhibikase Therapeutics files for offering of up to 8 million shares of common stock.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 20.8% to $3.9582 after jumping over 56% on Friday.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 19.1% to $5.05 after the company announced pricing of a $55 million registered direct offering.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 17.8% to $9.38. RF Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from Hold to Sell.
- BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) fell 17.8% to $40.87.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dipped 15.8% to $4.94.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares fell 14.9% to $3.08.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) dropped 14.4% to $35.80.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) fell 14.3% to $7.66.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dipped 12.8% to $3.91 after its subsidiary, Avenue Therapeutics, announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV tramadol.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 12% to $2.2350.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) dropped 9.9% to $5.83.
