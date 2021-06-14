 Skip to main content

38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 12:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) shares jumped 127.2% to $10.02. The FDA has accepted Enochian BioSciences Inc's pre-IND (Investigational New Drug) request for a potential functional cure or treatment of HIV.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) surged 99.8% to $37.10 as the company announced topline results from its Phase 1b trial of RPT193 as monotherapy for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
  • iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) shares climbed 36.6% to $27.36. iTeos Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline plc have agreed to co-develop and co-commercialize EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 36% to $5.22. MediaCo, last week, named Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2021.
  • Lixiang Education Holding Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: LXEH) jumped 29% to $10.65 after dropping around 17% on Friday.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) gained 28.5% to $18.86.
  • TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP) surged 28% to $63.81.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) jumped 23.5% to $19.14 after the company reported that ANAVEX 2-73 (blarcamesine) and ANAVEX3-71 (AF710B) are featured in a new peer-reviewed publication in the journal of Expert Opinion on Therapeutic Targets.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares rose 21.4% to $11.33 in pre-market trading after dipping over 55% on Friday. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
  • Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 20.1% to $10.47 amid strength in Bitcoin.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 18.8% to $36.86 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 17.9% to $58.25 mid continued volatility in the stock from retail investor interest.
  • inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) rose 17.8% to $17.23. inTest appointed ABB’s Duncan Gilmour as its new CFO, Treasurer, and Secretary effective June 14, 2021.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 17.7% to $12.00.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 17.3% to $31.14 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) gained 17% to $2.4674.
  • Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) jumped 16.8% to $4.64.
  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) surged 16.5% to $11.65. ContextLogic reported a two-year partnership with leading ecommerce platform, PrestaShop.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) jumped 16.2% to $600.16 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) gained 15.8% to $13.90.
  • Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) gained 15.7% to $8.96 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin after Elon Musk suggested Tesla may begin accepting Bitcoin for payment again.
  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) rose 15.4% to $37.34 amid interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 15% to $2.0350.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) rose 12.7% to $2.48. The company, last month, reported Q1 results.

Losers

  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) fell 30.2% to $2.9401 after the company received a second Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding its marketing application seeking approval for IV tramadol.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) shares tumbled 27.1% to $3.53 after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
  • Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) fell 21.7% to $4.6873. Inhibikase Therapeutics files for offering of up to 8 million shares of common stock.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 20.8% to $3.9582 after jumping over 56% on Friday.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 19.1% to $5.05 after the company announced pricing of a $55 million registered direct offering.
  • Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell 17.8% to $9.38. RF Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from Hold to Sell.
  • BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) fell 17.8% to $40.87.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) dipped 15.8% to $4.94.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) shares fell 14.9% to $3.08.
  • Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) dropped 14.4% to $35.80.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) fell 14.3% to $7.66.
  • Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) dipped 12.8% to $3.91 after its subsidiary, Avenue Therapeutics, announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for IV tramadol.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) fell 12% to $2.2350.
  • Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) dropped 9.9% to $5.83.

