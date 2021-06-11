 Skip to main content

India High Court Refuses Amazon, Walmart-Owned Flipkart's Antitrust Quash Appeals: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 3:27pm   Comments
India High Court Refuses Amazon, Walmart-Owned Flipkart's Antitrust Quash Appeals: Reuters
  • An Indian court dismissed Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walmart Inc’s (NYSE: WMT) Flipkart’s appeals to crush the antitrust investigation into their business practices, Reuters reports.
  • The Competition Commission of India (CCI) announced its investigation in Jan. 2020 after a trader group blamed the firms for favoring selected sellers and hampering the prospects of the smaller sellers.
  • The investigation listed four anticompetitive practices, including exclusive mobile phone launches, seller partiality, deep discounting practices, and discriminating seller listings.
  • The investigation was put on hold in Feb. 2020 after the firms challenged the CCI’s lack of evidence regarding the firms’ anticompetitive practices.
  • The Karnataka High Court dismissed the firms’ petitions refusing any further exemption.
  • The CCI decided to restart the probe based on Reuters investigation that highlighted Amazon’s preferential treatment to selected sellers through lower fees and special deals with big tech firms.
  • Amazon had refuted the allegations and defied the story as evidence for the investigation.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.29% at $3,340.56 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs Competition Commission of IndiaNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

