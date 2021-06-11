Facebook Expressed Job Growth Concerns In Ireland From Remote Working Trend: Reuters
- Facebook Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) company-wide policy allowing permanent remote work from other countries could slow the job growth rate in Ireland, Reuters reports.
- Any move to ease remote working abroad will further hamper the multinational firm reliant economy's prospects already challenged by a planned global corporate tax overhaul.
- Facebook employs around 3,000 full-time staff and another 3,000 contractors in Ireland.
- Facebook will allow some workers to permanently relocate after over a year of remote working due to the pandemic.
- It was still working out the eligibility of the Irish-based employees for the remote work policy. Less than half of its staff were Irish nationals.
- Facebook planned to move to a new 57,000 square meter campus in Dublin and accommodate 7,000 employees by 2022 or 2023.
- Facebook plans to add 700 additional employees in 2021.
- However, the remote working evolution could jeopardize the job growth prospects.
- Facebook's principal Europe, Middle East, and Africa decision-makers will continue to be based in Dublin, implying fixed corporate tax status. However, the permanent relocators will no longer pay income tax in Ireland.
- Foreign direct investment will remain a vital part of Ireland's economic model despite higher worker mobility due to the pandemic, Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe stated.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.68% at $330.21 on the last check Friday.
