Keysight Technologies Extends B2B eCommerce Website Scope
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYSexpanded its B2B eCommerce site in the Americas to include customers in 26 EU countries and the U.K. to streamline the buying process for Keysight's most popular solutions.
  • The new eCommerce site offers customers the ability to swiftly purchase Keysight solutions, including the newest innovations, access to technical expertise (in Europe), free two-day delivery on various products, and regular promotions.
  • According to McKinsey and Company, over 75% of the buyers and sellers admittedly prefer digital self-serve and remote human engagement over face-to-face interactions despite the end in lockdown.
  • Price action: KEYS shares traded higher by 0.83% at $148.19 on the last check Thursday.

